'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader'

Pieter Cronje headed communications at the City of Cape Town for many years and now heads an independent communications consultancy and has some advice for the rest of us when it comes to passing on information.

Cronje says President Ramaphosa did a good job in his Sunday night address to the nation.

He was statesmanlike and spoke with authority and clarity. Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

There were no ifs or buts. He immediately cut to the chase about the severity of the crisis and how government is taking the hard and early decisions to curtail it and not to take any risks. Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

He didn't blame anyone for this, he did not make any politics of it and what is important, he ended his message with the honest truth - that this is going to be tough...but then rallied and said...we need to stand together and beat this. Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

That ticks all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader. Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

Listen to the interview below: