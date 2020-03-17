DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

DStv Now is the online streaming service belonging to the satellite broadcaster.

If you have a steady internet connection, you can watch DStv Now from your cellphone, tablet, smart TV or laptop.

As South Africans grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, DStv Now has opened up Channel O for music lovers, PBS for the kids on extended holidays, SuperSport Play and Christian-based channel TBN.

DStv Now has also provided free access to several 24-hour news channels.

The channels which are now available to stream for free are:

100 – DStv

180 – People’s Weather

238 – SuperSport Play

313 – PBS Kids

320 – Channel O

343 – TBN

400 – BBC World News

401 – CNN

402 – Sky News

403 – eNCA

404 – SABC News

406 – Newzroom Afrika

414 – Euronews Now

In addition, episodes of some of South Africa’s best-loved soapies are available free, including Igazi, The River, Isibaya, Binnelanders, Suidooster and Die Ware Naarheid.

How to sign up for DStv Now free service:

Go to now.dstv.com and click on Sign Up.

Fill in your details and click Create An Account.

Provide your ID, smartcard or customer number.

If you’re not subscribed to DStv, scroll to the bottom and choose Skip.

Name your profile and set your profile pic.

Start watching.

Please note that this free service is currently limited to South Africa.

To watch on your mobile device, you must download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS.