Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
A local Cape Town business Our Little Barber Shop, based in Monte Vista, is now cleaning and disinfecting the salon at least four times a day.
Staff is washing their hands before and after styling. They are also encouraging staff to stay home if they are feeling sick.
Refilwe Moloto chats to co-owner of the barbershop, Kaylyn Jonker.
Kaylyn says they started implementing the changes more seriously from Monday.
But as soon as we heard about it we started disinfecting our hands before clients.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
They have a special dedicated time for pensioners and people with underlying medical conditions.
We are doing this because most people are scared to go outside especially our pensioners. So we have said pensioners not coming to the shop so we are travelling to them.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
So we are travelling to them to make them feel more comfortable in their own home, to work and have their hair cut.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
About 80% of our clients are pensioners.Kaylyn Jonker, Co-owner - My Little Barber Shop
She says R10 is being added for petrol costs in the Edgemead and Monte Viste area.
WhatsApp Kaylyn on 081 481 0928 for more information.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More