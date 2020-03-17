Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union
The President of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa (UDWOSA) says domestic workers are being told to stay away as South African households practice social distancing.
Pinky Mashiane says employers need to act responsibly if they ask domestic workers not to come to work.
Mashiane has urged employers to put their agreements with domestic workers in writing.
She says those domestic workers who have registered with the UIF must claim unemployment benefits during this time.
Mashiane claims that the Department of Labour has not consulted with unions regarding the impact of the coronavirus.
RELATED: Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19
We have employers now who are sending domestic workers home.Pinky Mashiane, President of United Domestic Workers of South Africa
We are becoming targets as a vulnerable sector.Pinky Mashiane, President of United Domestic Workers of South Africa
If employers feel like they don't need their domestic workers, workers have to be paid by UIF if their employees are not going to pay them.Pinky Mashiane, President of United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Whether they [domestic workers] have registered with UIF or not, the employers have to take responsibility if they are sending domestic workers home.Pinky Mashiane, President of United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Domestic workers are also in danger because of employers who are travelling to other countries.Pinky Mashiane, President of United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Tonight with Lester:
