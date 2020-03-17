Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

The retailer will open all its supermarkets and hypermarkets an hour earlier every Wednesday for elderly customers to shop for their groceries and essentials.

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

The initiative, which starts on Wednesday 18 March, will be open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years from 7 – 8am.

Customers should have a valid ID to enter the store during this time.

All Smart Shoppers over the age of 60 will also earn double points in-store every Wednesday, Pick n Pay said in a statement.

Retailers in other parts of the world have introduced 'elderly hour' to help protect older shoppers who are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

This move also means that pensioners can beat panic-buyers who are frantically clearing the shelves of food and other essential supplies.

“A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.

“We know that the Coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible. This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”