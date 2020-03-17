Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA

Panic-buying and stockpiling is being witnessed all over the world and locally in South Africa.

Patricia Pillay of the Consumer Goods Council SA talks to Clement Manyathela.

People need to understand there is no reason to panic. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

They need to start listening to the information that's out there. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

There are plans in place and there is enough stock. There is absolutely no reason for them to stress. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

South Africa’s minority panic buying



There are no restrictions on your movements so everyone can move freely. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

Our worst fear has been realised and people have started panic-buying. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

Pillay says they are now in urgent communication with retailers to work out a plan going forward and make a decision on how to deal with this.

She says a meeting is being held on Tuesday afternoon with a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry.

We have to decide if we limit the quantities of these products that are sold out, like your sanitisers, toilet rolls, and essential items. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

We were hoping we would not have to do this and sanity would prevail among consumers. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

Stockpiling is negatively impacting the situation and is not considering those who do not have cash flow at this time of the month. it is very selfish. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

We are looking at self-regulating as an industry....everybody is on board in terms of dealing with this crisis responsibly. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

Restrictions on sanitisers, can foods and other products will likely be put into place she suggests.

(Businesses hiking prices on these goods) will not be tolerated and not be allowed. The Competition Commission will be watching this carefully. Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA

Massive panic buying in South Africa!



Why are people emptying the shelves just like that? pic.twitter.com/ZLoJipKHly — Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) March 16, 2020