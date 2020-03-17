Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Panic-buying and stockpiling is being witnessed all over the world and locally in South Africa.
Patricia Pillay of the Consumer Goods Council SA talks to Clement Manyathela.
What in the world are you gonna do with all of these🤔. #COVIDー19 #panicshopping #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/9YefVCIcBw— Obi (@iamObiD) March 15, 2020
People need to understand there is no reason to panic.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
They need to start listening to the information that's out there.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
There are plans in place and there is enough stock. There is absolutely no reason for them to stress.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
South Africa’s minority panic buying— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) March 16, 2020
Minority is politically correct for ngamla in case you confused https://t.co/OkUNLk1768
There are no restrictions on your movements so everyone can move freely.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Our worst fear has been realised and people have started panic-buying.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Pillay says they are now in urgent communication with retailers to work out a plan going forward and make a decision on how to deal with this.
She says a meeting is being held on Tuesday afternoon with a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry.
We have to decide if we limit the quantities of these products that are sold out, like your sanitisers, toilet rolls, and essential items.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
We were hoping we would not have to do this and sanity would prevail among consumers.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Stockpiling is negatively impacting the situation and is not considering those who do not have cash flow at this time of the month. it is very selfish.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
We are looking at self-regulating as an industry....everybody is on board in terms of dealing with this crisis responsibly.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Restrictions on sanitisers, can foods and other products will likely be put into place she suggests.
(Businesses hiking prices on these goods) will not be tolerated and not be allowed. The Competition Commission will be watching this carefully.Patricia Pillay - Consumer Goods Council SA
Listen to the interview below:
Massive panic buying in South Africa!— Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi) March 16, 2020
Why are people emptying the shelves just like that? pic.twitter.com/ZLoJipKHly
Panic buying has started in South Africa. Meat, bread, long life milk and vegetable shelves empty. #panicshopping #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/imWmoSueqN— Solar Spark (@SolarSparkPony) March 16, 2020
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More