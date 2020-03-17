10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

Thousands of South Africans will be working from home in light of the Covid-19 virus.

Gumtree South Africa's customer service supervisor Vivi Ho Quang leads a team that exclusively works from home and has some tips to share.

Here's some of her advice on how to set up your home office:

Keep your work and leisure space separate in order to avoid blurring the lines between work and personal time e.g. A small desk in the corner of a spare bedroom.

Try to create physical boundaries and general rules if you have small children e.g. If the office door is closed, it means you’re working and can’t be disturbed.

Get out of your pyjamas! Mentally, getting dressed up for work is important and sets the mood for the day.

Create good habits from the start and get into a daily routine.

Use tools like Slack and Whatsapp to check in with team members and managers regularly.

Unless it’s part of your job, download block-out apps that won’t allow you to access social media during working hours.

Make sure you have good lighting, a chair that promotes good posture and great wi-fi.

If you're going to use the phone a lot, it’s worth investing in a headset or noise-cancelling headphones.

Make sure to charge your laptop and phone overnight.

If you're worried about load shedding, consider investing in an entry-level UPS device online (from R650), a power bank and surge protectors for your electronic devices.

Information supplied.