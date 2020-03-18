Minister Pandor says may become difficult for South Africans trying to fly home

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister Naledi Pandor, is a member of the special National Command Council set up by the president to deal with the coronavirus at the highest level.

The Minister joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss government implementation of a travel ban to and from high-risk countries.

If there are South Africans who have come home, and of course that will be extremely difficult because all those countries have travel restrictions themselves, and many airlines have stopped flying from high-risk countries. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Pandor says the list of countries will be updated if other countries' infections and deaths make them high-risk as well.

If you are South African and you were able to travel on an airplane before the travel advisory took effect today, when you arrive back we are going to have to take you through stringent testing and may very well require that you self-isolate or go into quarantine should there be signs of infection. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Visas for foreigners from countries such as Iran which is high-risk are revoked so they will not be allowed to travel to South Africa, she explains.

There is an alert system with the Department of Home Affairs which provides alerts for those planning to travel to South Africa, she says.

No one with the infection should travel. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

What does this latest move mean for South Africans overseas wanting to travel home- and how difficult will it be to do so?

All factors need to be taken into account. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Persons should have been aware by at least late last week, that it was likely such restrictions would come into play, and I think it is going to become increasingly more difficult. And for persons who have a visa running out probably need to approach Home Affairs offices and may very well have to extend their stay. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Avoid all travel to high-risk countries as well as cruises. Minister Naledi Pandor - International Relations and Cooperation

Listen to the interview below: