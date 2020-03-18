Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport
The City will install signage and posters across all public transport hubs informing and educating commuters about Covid-19 and personal hygiene to avoid being infected.
The City says it also plans to implement more regular deep cleansing operations at transport hubs and minibus-taxi ranks.
On the MyCiTi bus service, a limit has been introduced on the number of standing passengers on the bus to allow for social distancing between passengers.
Mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase says hand sanitiser will soon be available for commuters when they board a bus.
All buses will be deep cleaned, she adds.
To curb the spread of the virus, Purchase has also urged people to bring the exact amount of money when loading busfare or paying taxifare.
MyCiti has seen a decrease in the number of commuters using the service since Monday. However, Purchase says the service will add more buses to routes if necessary.
We're reducing the number of standing people to half what the capacity is so that there is a distance between people.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We are trying to reduce the number and we will not allow for overcrowding.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We're also putting hand sanitisers on and as you get into the bus, the driver will tell you to please sanitise as you get past his sections.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
We need to minimise the handling of cash. We're saying please have the correct amount of money.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The City has asked commuters not to travel on public transport if they ill.
Read the full list of public transport interventions outlined by the City of Cape Town here.
Listen to the latest developments on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More