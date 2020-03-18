From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online

The virus is said to be fast-tracking digital transformation in companies worldwide as they look to innovate and adapt their business models.

Here in South Africa, where the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 116, some locals are turning to Skype and Zoom for video conferencing sessions.

To limit the spread of the virus, clinical psychologist Cassandra Govender is consulting with her patients over video.

Govender says everyone needs to exercise social distancing as responsible citizens but also recognises that online consulting only works for certain professions.

A lot of psychologists and professionals that can are moving towards Skype and Zoom sessions to ensure that risk of infection or spreading infection. Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist

Feeling anxious, worried or scared is a normal response. It all makes sense. It's what we do with that anxiety and fear is important. Cassandra Govender, Clinical Psychologist

The global Covid-19 outbreak is jeopardising the livelihoods of creatives and professionals around the world.

Legendary South African Blues Rock guitarist Dan Patlansky is conducting guitar lessons via video chat with people across the globe.

Patlansky says time spent in self-isolation is a great opportunity to learn a new skill.

I'm a firm believer in trying not to focus on the negative side of things. Dan Patlansky, Blues Guitar Player

I've decided to advertise online Skype lessons, like virtual guitar lessons... I've advertised to the world. The response has been fantastic. Dan Patlansky, Blues Guitar Player

If people are going to be sitting at home, why not make the most of it by doing something constructive? Dan Patlansky, Blues Guitar Player

CapeTalk spoke to them both during different shows. Listen to their stories below.

Listen to clinical psychologist Cassandra Govender chat with John Maytham:

Listen to Dan Patlansky on Tonight with Lester: