[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really?
Watch how Gordon locks his hands together to get a really thorough clean and makes sure he cleans under his nails.
Keep those nails short, he says, "They do look very cool short...and stop bacteria growing."
He recommends we don't shake hands with people over the next while saying "trust me a nice big smile goes a long way."
Watch the video below:
One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands ! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there….Please always follow the advice of your nation’s health authorities during these times. Thinking of everyone Gx pic.twitter.com/YMW7oCkGix— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 16, 2020
Take a listen to this and other trending stores with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
