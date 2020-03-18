Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis

18 March 2020 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Political parties
COVID-19
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza met with the political leaders on Wednesday morning to discuss a unified response to Covid-19.

He says parties have agreed to take a non-partisan approach to combat the spread of Covid-19, as the number of cases in the country rise to 116.

Coronavirus cases in SA now at 116, with 12 local transmissions

Parties have vowed to transparent, active, continuous communication regarding the virus.

We all agreed that our country finds itself in an extreme situation that requires extraordinary measures. It also requires that we work with unity of purpose, solidarity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The 14 political parties in our Parliamentary system have found it good to stand together, across party political divides to fight this disease together.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We have agreed that regardless of our political persuasions, all of us share a common desire to keep people safe and mitigate the impact on the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

WATCH: Ramaphosa gives feedback after meeting political parties


