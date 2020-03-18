[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic

They may remind you of the orchestra playing on the Titanic, to the bitter end as the ship goes down, but these two professional violinists have Twitter on their side with their video racking up millions of views.

Composer, violinist and songwriter Emmer Kinsella and Bonnie von Duyke who has a YouTube channel you can check out, have gone viral for serenading an empty toilet paper aisle with a song from the film Titanic.