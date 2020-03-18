Lancet Labs: We are reserving testing for symptomatic patients

Mixed messages have caused much confusion among the public about who and when people can be tested for Covid-19.

Lancet Laboratory's head of virology Dr Eftyhia Vardas talks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

At the moment we don't have a dire shortage (of test kits). What we've been doing in the labs is diversifying and getting a variety of different kits in place so as to try not to run out. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

The difficulty, of course, is that there is mixed messaging about testing. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

We are reserving the testing for patients who are symptomatic or have had a very clear exposure, or who are health care workers that need to ensure they are not infected at all. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

At this point in time, it is not a free, open test for everyone because we will run out of testing kits as well as masks, gloves, and swabs to do the tests. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

She says they are trying to give as much education as possible to people who can become aggressive and upset when refused a test.

What should we check before we rush to try and get tested?

If you sick enough to be hospitalised with a respiratory tract infection, you will get tested. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

If you have travelled to a place where there is sustained human-to-human transmission, you will get tested. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

She says if a poor sample is taken from the patient they may test negative when in fact they are infected.

So all steps need to be followed correctly...We need a proper throat swab done by a qualified person. Blood tests are not useful at this time though this may change in the future. Dr Eftyhia Vardas, Head of Virology - Lancet Laboratory

