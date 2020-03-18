Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

The city farm has implemented a box-purchase scheme to help the farmers and producers during this time of financial uncertainty.

Customers can pre-order various boxes of fresh produce which will be available for drive-thru pick-ups outside the market, explains director Sheryl Ozinsky.

Ozinsky says the market has been forced to innovate as the livelihoods of farmers and traders are at risk amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Once the order system is running effectively, Ozinsky says OZCF market customers will be able to order products from other market traders.

Our farmers have beetroots and spinach in the ground. If we're not going to take that it's going to go to waste. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

We've asked the V&A Waterfront for a rent reprieve and we're hoping that they are going to come back with some kind of assistance. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

These are the boxes that will be available for pre-order next week:

A seasonal veg box for two for R410

A seasonal veg box for four R640

Seasonal vegetable boxes will including beetroot, brinjal broccoli, cabbage, carrots, leeks, peppers, celery, onions, and potatoes.

A salad box with eggs for R240

A power pack with garlic, ginger and chilli for R60

A pack of lemons and limes for R60

A seasonal fruit and nut box for R320

The idea is that you will pay online, you will be given a time and you will collect in your own vehicle at the market. Our staff will bring the box to your car, pop it in your boot, and you drive away. Sheryl Ozinsky, Director at Oranjezicht City Farm

For information on this, please email market@ozcf.co.za.

