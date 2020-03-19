Why SA's COVID-19 messaging must change urgently
Trained as a biologist and now an environmental journalist, Adam Welz has a hard-hitting message for South Africa.
He says has spent a great deal of time investigating coronavirus and speaking to a number of experts in the field of epidemiology and medicine.
Medical science is beginning to understand it better and better every day, but the public does not seem to understand the virus or the importance of what is going on.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
We see a lot of very ambiguous messaging from the government..it is not being made clear that people with no symptoms are infecting others.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
You need to be 2 metres away from people.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
He says seeing government ministers and journalists on media platforms up close to groups of other people is the wrong message.
Dozens of media workers standing right next to each other, breathing all over each other, while they are reporting...then filming themselves doing that.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
I have spoken to a lot of epidemiologists and medical doctors and they have all told me in no uncertain terms, that this is the scariest disease they have ever seen in their careers.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
Our situation in South Africa is particularly precarious, with only 813 intensive care beds in state hospitals and another 161 in private hospitals nationally - and most are usually filled with car-crash victims and so on. So we have no extra capacity to handle ICU patients and very sick people this virus is going to bring us sooner or later.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
Despite the fact that so far none of the confirmed cases in South Africa have required hospitalisation or intensive care treatment, Welz says this can change quickly.
If you look at a lot of other countries it was like that in the early stages. And that changes in a matter of weeks, and some times in days.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
As a biologist who has seen this in nature, I understand it, but I realise it does not always make sense to other people...who don't understand how something can be completely fine one day, and just two or three days later everything has changed and it's total chaos.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
We have had these warnings from Italian and Iranian doctors. We are now saying hospitals in the US go into total chaos running out of equipment - in a matter of days.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
I am prepared for people to think I am crazy. Serious scientists and doctors are not crazy and say you have to get ahead of this - and you will appear crazy if you raise the alarm about this, that's normal but you have got to do it.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
Welz says if he is proved wrong it means his message got through and the necessary actions were taken early enough.
I'm looking at the numbers, I am looking a the facts, and this absolutely terrifies me what's coming down the track to us here... I think we are going to see a collapse of our health system.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
He says there are many people working very hard to try and avert this.
But I am seriously worried...there is a difference between not panicking and moving fast.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
I am still seeing people in Cape Town letting their kids play with other kids.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
Just washing hands is not good enough.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
He says it is a massive challenge in a country like South Africa where many people live close together and are forced to take public transport.
It is serious, he says.
I think a lot of people in our government get it. I think Cyril Ramaphosa gets it.Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
We have got to slow this thing down right now!Adam Welz, Environmental journalist
Take a listen below:
