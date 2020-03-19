Economist paints three scenarios of how severe SA's Covid-19 outbreak may become

Dinham wrote an article published on Daily Maverick forecasting three possible scenarios for the country.

In the most optimistic scenario, the Covid1-9 virus is contained by early May with the total number of cases around 32,000.

In the second case scenario, where it takes roughly 60 days to control the outbreak, the total cases end up around 700,000 people.

In the worst-case scenario, confirmed cases could reach around 2.2 million

We can almost place ourselves almost two or three weeks behind some of these other countries. Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

I put some numbers to it. If we follow a very strict Chinese quarantining, we're looking at around 30,000 infections. Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

What is vital here is what happens in the early days of the exponential curve. Jeffrey Dinham, Senior Economist - Econometrix

Dinham says his predictions are based on several assumptions. Read his detailed piece on the Daily Maverick to understand more.

Listen to the simple statistical reasoning on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: