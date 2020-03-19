Nandos keeping it clean? Public service announcement with a potshot at its rival

Nandos is famous for taking a swipe at whatever is making waves in the news cycle, and sure enough, they did not miss this opportunity to kill two birds with one stone...

They have put out a public service announcement to encourage handwashing during this time of coronavirus - but at the same time managed to fire a potshot at their rival KFC and their finger-lickin' good slogan.

And Twitter has lots of reactions...

The power is in our hands, wash them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ct0rYjVFwE — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 18, 2020

