'There is no shortage of Covid-19 test kits in the W Cape'. Call these numbers…
Rumours abound that the Western Cape is running out of Covid-19 test kits.
Anecdotes of people being turned away from private labs and upon dialling the national hotline (0800 029 999) to request a test suggest the number of cases far exceeds official estimates.
Refilwe Moloto asked Dr Beth Engelbrecht if there is a shortage of Covid-19 test kits, whether provided by the government or by private laboratories.
Engelbrecht is the Head of the Western Cape Department of Health.
Moloto also asked why people who call the hotline are supposedly being told they only need to get tested once in an “advanced” state.
She also enquired about when we can expect this season’s flu vaccine.
Covid-19 hotline number
The national hotline (0800 029 999) has by Wednesday received 324 062 calls.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) established an addition number (0800 111 132) to deal with high call volumes.
You may also call the dedicated Western Cape hotline number (021 928 4102).
Clinicians also have a dedicated hotline number (0800 11 1131).
Operators are standing by to take calls to these numbers 24 hours a day.
A test is required when you have symptoms and you’ve been in contact with a person who tested positive or you came from abroad and you’ve got a high temperature and flu-like symptoms… There is no shortage of test kits in the country… at the moment, it’s not a challenge.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Most of the new cases were confirmed through private laboratories.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Longer than 14 days [quarantine], you’re OK…Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
The public is really amazing!Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Please get a flu vaccine. It will not prevent Covid-19… but it will boost you. It’ll be available at the end of March.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
If you think you need to get tested, do not rush to an emergency centre or a doctor, you might put people at risk. Rather phone the number… We must respect each other…Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More