Venice canals run cleaner and fish more visiable, but some fake reports

Venice has not seen such clean water in a very long time, say Italians, posting videos and photographs of the fish being more visible.

Gondola traffic with the normal influx of tourists causes the canal sediment to be stirred up usually and now with no one of the canals, the fish are more visible.

There have been videos and reports about other wildlife such as dolphins returning, but these have proved to be fake and filmed in other areas.

