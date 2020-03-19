Venice canals run cleaner and fish more visiable, but some fake reports
Venice has not seen such clean water in a very long time, say Italians, posting videos and photographs of the fish being more visible.
Gondola traffic with the normal influx of tourists causes the canal sediment to be stirred up usually and now with no one of the canals, the fish are more visible.
There have been videos and reports about other wildlife such as dolphins returning, but these have proved to be fake and filmed in other areas.
Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us pic.twitter.com/RzqOq8ftCj— Gianluca De Santis (@b8taFPS) March 17, 2020
Un amico in fb ha condiviso queste foto. Cosa hanno di particolare? L'acqua limpida dei canali veneziani senza il torbido che provoca il moto ondoso in questi giorni di traffico lagunare limitato.— Marino NiNi Marini #sanguemisto (@diceNiNi) March 12, 2020
Non s'era mai visto.#coronavirua#restaacasa pic.twitter.com/kKaKWanFok
After a week of lockdown... The canals in Venice are all clear and full of fishes. Kinda gives you the idea what will happen to Earth without Humans! pic.twitter.com/FVc7N8vmty— TheSpaceAcademy.org✨🔭 (@ThespaceAcad) March 17, 2020
This article has been updated.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 240, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.Read More
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship
With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken Italy.Read More
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More