Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

Ludski is the owner of Colour Plus Textiles, a company that print fabrics for retailers, fashion designers and corporates.

The entrepreneur says his company has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 virus and the cancellation of supply contracts and other business opportunities.

Even in the face of difficulty, Ludski says it's important to help support vulnerable communities across Cape Town who may not have the resources to fight against the virus.

The business owner says he has met with his suppliers who will collaborate with him to print and manufacture masks that will be available from next week for free distribution to children and adults in the Western Cape.

Ludski says the Covid-19 outbreak has put the spotlight on the economic divide in the country.

He has slammed companies that are profiteering off the pandemic by inflating the costs of masks, hand sanitisers and other items.

Ludski has challenged big businesses to help disadvantaged communities during this challenging period.

One particular aspect of this virus is that there is an enormous divide between rich and poor. Henry Ludski

Rich people can go bulk shopping, they can buy sanitisers and get the best of medical help. Poor people can't. They don't have the resources to buy masks. Henry Ludski

A lot of small businesses are not going to survive, possibly myself included. Henry Ludski

My contacts aren't even deep enough to cover myself. I grew up in a poor neighbourhood and I'm still relatively poor as a small business person. Henry Ludski

I've lost significant contracts due to events that have been cancelled. I have salaries to pay and bills to be covered. It is going to be a tough road. Henry Ludski

