Urgent need for blood donors in the Western Cape
The WCBS has assured donors that donating blood is safe amid concerns about the Covid-19 virus.
Covid-19 is a respiratory virus and there is no reason to suspect that it could be transmitted through a blood transfusion.
WCBS marketing boss Michelle Vermeulen says there is a critical shortage of O- and B+ blood groups.
The service only has four day's worth of blood stocks.
Vermeulen has urged donors to come out while they are still eligible before the winter months and before the impact of Covid-19 worsens.
We want to appeal to donors to please come and donate blood.Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service
We can assure them that donating blood is safe. We really need people to come out now.Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service
We need to ensure that we have a sufficient amount of blood for the foreseeable future.Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - Western Cape Blood Service
To qualify as a blood donor you must:
- be between the age of 16 and 65
- weigh over 50kg
- be in good general health
- lead a safe lifestyle
Visit the WCBS website to learn more.
