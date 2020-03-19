De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says her department has been tasked with identifying suitable properties in all 44 districts and eight metros.
The 37 buildings that have been identified so far are state-owned and do not include properties owned by provincial governments or municplaities.
De Lille expects that the number of suitable sites will increase in the coming days as her department collaborates with other spheres of government.
The minister explains that all quarantine buildings will be deep-cleaned, painted, sanitised and fitted with security.
De Lille says the aim is to have more sites spread across the country to avoid transporting patients for long distances.
She says there should be an update regarding the quarantine sites before the end of the week.
We've been tasked to identify state-owned buildings that could possibly used for quarantine sites.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
It's a joint effort to identify these sites when we go into the next phase of the virus.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
The buildings vary in size. Some of them are houses, unused office space.. hospitals.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More