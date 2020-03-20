City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences

The Food Truck Sector has been hit hard by the ban on large gatherings as most events where they would have traded at have been cancelled or postponed.

Cape Town Food Truck Association's [Zaheera Seedat said](http://Zaheera Seeda) they're looking towards the City of Cape Town to help them open up in public areas as it is their only means of income.

Seedat explained that roaming licences for food trucks, which are currently unavailable, would allow them to open up new opportunities in less crowded space during this difficult time.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management.

We are very open to people starting new opportunities and new ways of doing things, but with the state of disaster that we are in, we want to avoid chaos and attracting big crowds of people and listening to the Food Truck Association that is what they are trying to do - trying to draw people closer to their business. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

While restaurants are closed down, any of these kinds of businesses will attract more people. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

He suggests rather that the food truck vendors apply to the Area Economic Development Offices so that the City can see at which business parks the trucks wish to trade.

Because we are trying to make local traders fewer because we do not want to draw crowds to one particular centre. They can apply. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

We are not so worried about where the trucks will be but rather that they may attract more than 100 people. Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

He says the trucks can apply and state where they will be stationed.

