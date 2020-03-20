Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
News24 published an exclusive outlining how a report pushed the South African government to announce a range of tough regulations and interventions this week.
RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
A research institute based at Stellenbosch University warned the government that a slow and meagre response could result in anywhere between 87 900 and 351 000 deaths in South Africa.
The research report also warned that a slow state response could cause the health system to be overwhelmed.
RELATED: 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
News24 reporter Kyle Cowan says the coronavirus projections in the report were as follows:
- At an infection rate of 10%, 87 900 people could die.
- At 20%, 176 000 people could die.
- And at 40%, 351 000 people could die.
These projections formed the basis of Ramaphosa's and the Cabinet's plans to combat the novel coronavirus, which as of Wednesday night had infected 116 South Africans.
The projections will most likely change depending on how the country responds to the new state measures which will be vital in containing the virus in the coming weeks.
They drew up these projections to try and put something on the table for our government and decision-makers to try and understand what we are dealing with.Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News24
The measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday were informed after looking at these numbers.Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24
The NICD s is busy putting together updated models of the projections to try to tell the country what we are dealing with.Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist at News 24
The projections were prepared by the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (Sacema) based at Stellenbosch University, in conjunction with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Read the original News24 article here.
Listen for more on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More