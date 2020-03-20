[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus

We all have someone we love, especially among the vulnerable elderly, that we want to protect at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon, who is known for the parlour game named after him “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” which looks at how many degrees of separation exist between players and the film star, used the idea to raise awareness about why we need to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin is encouraging us all to make a sign (maybe a cool creative project to do while you staying home with the kids) and say who we are staying home for using the #iamstayinghomefor.

Staying home is a way for each of us to help protect everyone else.

Watch the video below:

Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/ybv63bE42t — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 18, 2020

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: