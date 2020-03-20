CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
While CapeTalk is often known best as a radio station, our listeners have increasingly moved to consume more online and social media.
The station responded to that demand creating an ever-evolving and improving website housing the audio content from the radio available as articles and podcasts.
A small but dedicated team headed by Editor, Barbara Friedman and writers, Qama Qukula and Kabous le Roux have been working with on-air presenters like Refilwe Moloto, Kieno Kammies, Clement Manyathela, Pippa Hudson, John Maytham and Bruce Whitfield and their producers to get as much of the great content available online.
The new look and feel of the website was spearheaded by CapeTalk.co.za product owner Colin Cullis and a team of intrepid web developers - and the result has been impressive.
On 19 March 2020, their efforts were rewarded with the IAB Bookmark Award for Publishing.
I am incredibly proud of our digital and on-air content teams who work very hard to give our audience relevant, contextualized and interesting information around the clock. They’re always looking for stories or helpful tips to share.Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager
The 2020 IAB Bookmarks Award for Publishing Bronze level
The award acknowledges the publishing quality and volume for the last year and earned a Bronze level award along with major publishers like 24.com, Timeslive and Daily Maverick.
Primedia Broadcasting also scooped the top accolade of Publisher of the Year jointly with News24.
There were also wins by other brands in the Primedia Broadcasting stable including EWN who won the Bookmark for Best Online Journalist, Thomas Holder and multiple awards for news video content.
The 2020 IAB Special Honour Bookmark for Best Online Publisher
