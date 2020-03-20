Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
This is beacuse they are forced to leave their homes to access basic service, and therefore, are unable to self-isolate.
As authorities implement measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, Dr Barnes says not enough attention has been given to South Africa's townships, rural areas, and informal settlements.
She says people who are forced to use communal toilets and taps cannot limit their exposure to others.
Their hygiene practices are also compromised in high-density areas.
Dr Barnes says local authorities have failed to proactively plan to provide water and sanitation for poorer communities.
The academic says a coronavirus lockdown seems inevitable in South Africa.
I'm so concerned because such a large percentage of our population does not have clean, running water available.Dr Jo Barnes, epidemiologist and senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University Faculty of Health Sciences
They also do not have access to a toilet so they are forced to go out and leave their homes several times a day.Dr Jo Barnes, epidemiologist and senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University Faculty of Health Sciences
We need watering points closer to people's homes so that they don't have to walk that far, we also need proper management of those watering points.Dr Jo Barnes, epidemiologist and senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University Faculty of Health Sciences
People are being forced to leave their homes every day. That is where the infection jumps;Dr Jo Barnes, epidemiologist and senior lecturer - Stellenbosch University Faculty of Health Sciences
Listen to the discussion for more:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More