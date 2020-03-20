City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City's Zahid Badroodien says all funerals and weddings need to abide by the regulations set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.
These regulations include social distancing, avoiding non-essential contact and travel and limiting gatherings to less than 100 people.
Badroodien says residents contact the municipality's booking centre for more guidance on their ceremonies and funeral services.
The City suggests that wedding receptions be postponed until after the Covid-19 infection rate peaks in South Africa.
We don't want to have unnecessary contact.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Funerals are seen as an exceptional circumstance where, in keeping with the regulations, we are needing to make some space available and allow residents to grieve within the confines of these regulations.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
When it comes to instances such as weddings, we encourage residents to postpone their wedding receptions until after we've gone through the climax of virus.Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
