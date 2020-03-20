'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service

President Cyril Ramaphosa has prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people as part of a range of measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The number of confirmed cases in South Africa stands at 202, as of Friday 20 March.

According to reports, the Durban-based bishop has previously reasoned that Ramaphosa is not God.

Ngcobo says praying from home or livestreaming the service is not an option for the God that he worships.

"We have to pray for our country" , the bishop insists.

Ngcobo says South Africa is facing spiritual warfare.

We choose to celebrate the Easter services and we've done it without any permission or support from the government. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo

This is not the first disease to come to South Africa... This is spiritual warfare. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo

To limit the number it shows that... the devil is dictating to the church now on what to do. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo

I don't think that we should be dictated to about how to pray for our country. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo

God is needed in our country right now. This is how the church should rise in this situation. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo

Ngcobo questioned why companies had not been closed down, but were rather given safety precautions.

He claims that he understands the Covid-19 crisis, but insists that his church will take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has pleaded with religious leaders to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele says that churches must comply or face the full might of the law.

Listen to the KZN Bishop on The Midday Report: