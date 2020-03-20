PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages

With new information emerging every day, PanSALB acting CEO David Maahlamela says more help is needed in terms of translating services and ways to distribute the knowledge.

He says some community newspapers have agreed to help spread the translated information across various townships.

Maahlamela says interpreters are also needed for the sign language community.

We are looking for creative ways to make sure that this information goes to the masses. Dr David Maahlamela, Acting CEO - PanSALB

