Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home

Here are some books to add to your reading list:

Fiction:

Saving Missy by Beth Morrey

A Childhood Made Up by Brent Meersman

Grown Ups by Marian Keyes

The Other You by JS Monroe

Non-fiction:

Influencer Deluxe by Kefilwe Mabote

Will South Africa be OK? by Jan-Jan Joubert

The ANC Spy Bible by Moe Shaik

Remember you don’t have to go into the bookstores, you can order online via Loot or Takelot, or use the Exclusive Books delivery option.

Please note that public libraries in the City of Cape Town are not open for browsing, but you can visit the Online Library Catalogue here to search for books before collecting them.

