Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home

20 March 2020 4:19 PM
by
Tags:
Reading
books
book club
quarantine
What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.

Here are some books to add to your reading list:

Fiction:

  • Saving Missy by Beth Morrey
  • A Childhood Made Up by Brent Meersman
  • Grown Ups by Marian Keyes
  • The Other You by JS Monroe

Non-fiction:

  • Influencer Deluxe by Kefilwe Mabote
  • Will South Africa be OK? by Jan-Jan Joubert
  • The ANC Spy Bible by Moe Shaik

Remember you don’t have to go into the bookstores, you can order online via Loot or Takelot, or use the Exclusive Books delivery option.

Please note that public libraries in the City of Cape Town are not open for browsing, but you can visit the Online Library Catalogue here to search for books before collecting them.

Listen to the book recommendations on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


