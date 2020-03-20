SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says the decision to suspend international flights was as a result of various factors linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tlali says the airline had to take into account travel bans and the substantial decline in demand for air travel.

In addition, SAA operates in three markets that form part of countries listed in South Africa's travel ban as high-risk areas.

Tlali says the airline has the responsibility to contribute towards containing the spread of the virus.

On the basis of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has now been declared a pandemic, we have seen many countries and governments imposing travel bans with one form of restriction or another. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

We have also taken into account the fact that the markets which SAA flies to - USA, UK and Germany - have been classified by our own government's travel ban as high-risk areas. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

The impact of the outbreak, on the whole, has significantly impacted on demand for travel. If we were to operate, it would not make any commercial logic for us. Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson

