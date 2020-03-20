Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship
Passengers on the Costa Pacifica were prevented from getting off the vessel after it docked in France.
The ship is sailing to northern Italy after both the Spanish and French authorities refused to let them disembark.
When the ship docked in Marseille on Thursday afternoon, only French nationals were allowed off.
The remaining passengers are now on their way to the country with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world.
Jerry Norris, from Noordhoek in Cape Town, says he feels he is being taken to Italy against his will.
Jerry says he is not sure whether all passengers will be able to disembark in Genoa because Italy has closed its borders to foreigners.
He also doesn't know how they will get back home with travel bans in place.
Costa Pacifica, operated by Italian-firm Costa Cruises, departed Argentina on March 3 for the transatlantic cruise.
No one has tested positive for Covid-19 onboard the cruise liner.
Jerry says passengers remain in the dark about what will happen when they dock in Genoa.
We departed the port of Marseille and we're heading for Genoa, Italy.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
We departed Buenos Aires in Argentina on the 3rd of March, heading for Barcelona, Spain.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
Everything went well for a few days, we went up the coast of Brazil.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
We were about two days into the Atlantic Ocean when it was announced that European ports had turned down our triptyque, and we will not be allowed to dock.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
We've been at sea now continuously for 11 days... we're not happy about being taken to Genoa, Italy.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
There are so many unknowns... How we are getting home, is a mystery.Jerry Norris, Cape Town resident
Listen to him relay his experience on Afternoon Drive:
