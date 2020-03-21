Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat

21 March 2020 10:31 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Central Methodist Church
Cape Town refugees
Aline Bukuru
Reverend Alan Storey
The Methodist Church is bringing an eviction order against hundreds of refugees on the grounds of health and safety.

Hundreds of refugees and foreign nationals are still living inside the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town's CBD, after the group camping out on the sidewalks was removed.

The Central Methodist Church of Southern Africa is busy with an eviction order to get the inside group to leave on the grounds of health and safety, even more urgent now in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

RELATED: Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom

They are attempting to practice frequent hand washing, etc. But the truth is the conditions inside the sanctuary are ripe for a virus of any sort to spread, let alone the highly contagious coronavirus. As a result, our legal processes are addressing this matter with increased urgency.

Reverend Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission

Africa Melane speaks to Aline Bukuru, representative of the group inside the church.

She says they are trying their best to maintain hygiene and believes they would be even more at risk if they were put out on the street.

FILE: Refugees living in Cape Town spent the night at the Central Methodist Mission Church after clashes with police during their removal from the UNHCR's offices on 30 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

We are trying to improve our sanitation, we are trying to clean, we are trying to protect ourselves... Some of our people are also going to the health facility; they are contacting Somerset Hospital just to check up...

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

When we control ourselves here, it is more safe than being outside.

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

Bukuru says the authorities have not come up with a solution for the group evicted from around Greenmarket Square.

In the face of what she perceives as a lack of assistance from the City of Cape Town and the government, she insists the church should be helping the refugees as a faith-based community.

We feel safe because we are in the hands of the Lord.

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

If that court order is being issued, I don't think that's a good decision, because as a church they should think about how to protect us; how to protect these vulnerable children rather than chasing them out - the winter is close.

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

Chasing us out of the church is putting these vulnerable children and women at big risk to expose them and even to expose others.

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

Bukuru maintains their rights are not being recognised while they are able to contribute to the South African economy.

So, let them do what they want to do, but we are vulnerable and we need protection

Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


