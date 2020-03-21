Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat
Hundreds of refugees and foreign nationals are still living inside the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town's CBD, after the group camping out on the sidewalks was removed.
The Central Methodist Church of Southern Africa is busy with an eviction order to get the inside group to leave on the grounds of health and safety, even more urgent now in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.
RELATED: Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
They are attempting to practice frequent hand washing, etc. But the truth is the conditions inside the sanctuary are ripe for a virus of any sort to spread, let alone the highly contagious coronavirus. As a result, our legal processes are addressing this matter with increased urgency.Reverend Alan Storey, Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission
Africa Melane speaks to Aline Bukuru, representative of the group inside the church.
She says they are trying their best to maintain hygiene and believes they would be even more at risk if they were put out on the street.
We are trying to improve our sanitation, we are trying to clean, we are trying to protect ourselves... Some of our people are also going to the health facility; they are contacting Somerset Hospital just to check up...Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative
When we control ourselves here, it is more safe than being outside.Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative
Bukuru says the authorities have not come up with a solution for the group evicted from around Greenmarket Square.
In the face of what she perceives as a lack of assistance from the City of Cape Town and the government, she insists the church should be helping the refugees as a faith-based community.
We feel safe because we are in the hands of the Lord.Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative
If that court order is being issued, I don't think that's a good decision, because as a church they should think about how to protect us; how to protect these vulnerable children rather than chasing them out - the winter is close.Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative
Chasing us out of the church is putting these vulnerable children and women at big risk to expose them and even to expose others.Aline Bukuru, Refugee representative
Bukuru maintains their rights are not being recognised while they are able to contribute to the South African economy.
So, let them do what they want to do, but we are vulnerable and we need protectionAline Bukuru, Refugee representative
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 240, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.Read More
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More