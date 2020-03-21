[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying
As consumers around the world give in to panic buying to stock up on supplies during the Covid-19 outbreak, there have been appeals from various quarters to consider the needs of fellow-citizens.
Critical care nurse Dawn Bilbrough has added her voice in a heartfelt video posted online.
Following a 48-hour shift, she was unable to find basic, nutritional food items at her local supermarket.
There's no fruit and veg. I had a little cry in there... I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy.Dawn Bilbrough, Critical care nurse
Those people who are just stripping the shelves of basic foods: You just need to STOP it, please!Dawn Bilbrough, Critical care nurse
Bilbrough reminded people that it's medical professionals like herself who will be looking after them when they are ill.
Watch her emotional plea in the video below:
