Family dispels rumours of Sol Kerzner's death, but hotel tycoon 'gravely ill'
Social media was flooded with messages of condolence when reports emerged of Sol Kerzner's death on Saturday.
The South African-born "Sun King", now in his 80s, went international after developing some of the country's top hotel brands.
Well-known radio and television personality Jeremy Mansfield posted a tribute on Facebook after "hearing that Sol Kerzner passed away this morning".
He removed the post upon hearing the information was incorrect and posted an apology:
I have just been informed by Ian Douglas, the spokesperson for the Kerzner family, that the post I put up (which I have now taken down) regarding Sol was incorrect. I was given the news, which I relayed, by 2 impeccable sources in the South African hospitality industry who I trust and respect. I apologize unreservedly to the family.Jeremy Mansfield
Kerzner's son Brandon posted an update expressing appreciation for messages to the family but confirming that his father had not in fact passed away although he is "gravely ill".
Please note that the family will notify you all of our father's passing.Brandon Kerzner
Please do not get sucked into fake news, whilst our father is gravely ill he has not passed on & is still with us.Brandon Kerzner
