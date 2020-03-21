Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families

As Cape Town restaurants scale down their orders for fresh produce, Food Flow aims to divert this harvest of nutritious food to needy children.

You can be part of this process by purchasing a bag or more of produce that will go to families in communities whose kids usually rely on school feeding schemes.

At the same time your contribution will help small-scale farms stay in business.

As an added incentive, every purchase of four bags is entered into a raffle with the winner enjoying a first-class meal at one of Food Flow's fine-dining restaurant partners.

Visit the Food Flow website or Facebook page for more info and particulars on placing an order.

A food bag costs R128.