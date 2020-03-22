Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine
The research trial is led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to find an effective treatment for Covid-19. It is not a vaccine trial.
While the development of a vaccine could take many months, WHO says other treatments may be developed much quicker.
Other countries partaking in the study, called The Solidarity Trial, are Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.
The leader of SA's effort is Professor Helen Rees says local experts are looking at both old and new treatments to fight against the novel coronavirus.
We are looking at four different types of treatments. Some are old medicines and one is a new medicine under investigation. That's separate from a vaccine trial, which is further down the line.Prof. Helen Rees, Head of Wits Reproductive Health Institute and the Chair of WHO Immunisation Advisory
WHO is encouraging countries to sign up.Prof. Helen Rees, Head of Wits Reproductive Health Institute and the Chair of WHO Immunisation Advisory
Clinicians and researchers have been desperate to find treatments to either stop the infection progressing and stop the deaths that we are seeing.Prof. Helen Rees, Head of Wits Reproductive Health Institute and the Chair of WHO Immunisation Advisory
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 240, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.Read More
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship
With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken Italy.Read More
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More