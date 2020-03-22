Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April. 22 March 2020 11:44 AM
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
View all Local
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
View all Politics
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
View all Business
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early

22 March 2020 11:44 AM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Elderly
Social Grant
Pensioner
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April.

The payment of social grants for the elderly and persons with disabilities will be administered from the 30th of March.

The agency's Henry De Grass says all other grants, like child support grants, should be collected from 1 April.

The decision to bring forward the payment of April's grants by two days is in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen 240 cases in South Africa as of Saturday 21 March.

The move by the agency is in a bid to lower the risk of Covid-19 infections by reducing congestion at the Post Office, retailers and banks where grants are often collected.

It's believed that the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

De Grass says beneficiaries who normally collect their grants at cash pay points, will be able to do so from the 1st of April.

He has urged beneficiaries to avoid collecting their grants on the first day of payment due to prevent large crowds of people.

We normally start paying on the 1st of the month, now we are bringing it forward with two days - the 30th and the 31st [of March].

Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

It only applies to old age grants and persons with disabilities.

Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

We'd like to appeal to beneficiaries that, where they can, to go collect it later in the month so we don't have crowds.

Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

Sassa will also introduce measures to increase hygiene at cash pay points and ensure that social distancing protocols are followed to curb the spread of the virus, De Grass advises.

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


22 March 2020 11:44 AM
by
Tags:
SASSA
Elderly
Social Grant
Pensioner

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

food-flow-harvestjpg

#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families

21 March 2020 4:08 PM

New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cruise-shipjpg

Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship

20 March 2020 6:51 PM

With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home

20 March 2020 4:19 PM

What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-water-washing-hygiene-cleanliness-germs-health-disinfectant-disease-123rf

Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands

20 March 2020 10:49 AM

Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flattening the curve vox.com

Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly

19 March 2020 2:44 PM

We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

19 March 2020 1:02 PM

Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online

18 March 2020 1:10 PM

As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

double-tree-by-hilton-png

Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad

18 March 2020 12:18 PM

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

sol-kerznerjpg

[UPDATE] Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner dies

22 March 2020 9:58 AM

Internationally renowned hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner died of cancer at his family home, Leeukoppie Estate, in Cape Town on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food-flow-harvestjpg

#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families

21 March 2020 4:08 PM

New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape

21 March 2020 1:43 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 240, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

central-methodist-church-refugees-cape-town-ewnjpg

Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat

21 March 2020 10:31 AM

The Methodist Church is bringing an eviction order against hundreds of refugees on the grounds of health and safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old person washing hands coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages

20 March 2020 3:10 PM

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190105bushiri02jpg

'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service

20 March 2020 2:38 PM

Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flowers-wedding-largejpg

City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions

20 March 2020 1:34 PM

The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes

20 March 2020 1:17 PM

The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tap-2942291-1920jpg

Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure

20 March 2020 12:59 PM

Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN slashes data prices

20 March 2020 12:56 PM

MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape

Local

Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

EWN Highlights

ESwatini confirms 3 coronavirus cases, global number surpasses 300,000

22 March 2020 8:00 AM

Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears

22 March 2020 7:43 AM

Rwanda imposes shutdown, suspends 'unnecessary movements'

22 March 2020 7:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA