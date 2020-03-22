Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April. 22 March 2020 11:44 AM
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
View all Local
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
View all Politics
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
View all Business
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners

22 March 2020 2:35 PM
by
Tags:
Standard Bank
Debt
small business
repayments
COVID-19
payment holiday
relief
Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Standard Bank on Sunday announced a 3-month payment holiday for small business owners in South Africa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank says it will offer payment relief as a preventative measure to shield small business owners from the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bank says interest and fees will still be charged and capitalized. They will be due after the 90-day period.

According to Standard Bank's website, clients are eligible for the Coronavirus Business Interruption Payment Scheme if:

  • your business is South African based, with a turnover of no more than R 20 million per year.
  • your Business Current account, Bizlaunch account and Business Lending accounts are paid up to date.
  • your business is in good standing.

For more information, visit the Standard Bank website.

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine

22 March 2020 10:49 AM

South Africa is one of several countries taking part in an international study to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape

21 March 2020 1:43 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 240, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

cruise-shipjpg

Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship

20 March 2020 6:51 PM

With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken Italy.

Read More arrow_forward

Old person washing hands coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages

20 March 2020 3:10 PM

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.

Read More arrow_forward

190105bushiri02jpg

'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service

20 March 2020 2:38 PM

Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.

Read More arrow_forward

flowers-wedding-largejpg

City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions

20 March 2020 1:34 PM

The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes

20 March 2020 1:17 PM

The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.

Read More arrow_forward

kevin-bacon-iamstaying-home-forpng

[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus

20 March 2020 10:31 AM

Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.

Read More arrow_forward

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

20 March 2020 9:44 AM

Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.

Read More arrow_forward

181118delillejpg

De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA

19 March 2020 4:33 PM

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19-mask-virus-mother-daughter-child-family-transmission-coronavirus-123rf

Worldwide WHO trial involving SA is focused on Covid-19 treatment, not vaccine

22 March 2020 10:49 AM

South Africa is one of several countries taking part in an international study to find the best treatment regimen for coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Read More arrow_forward

sa-flag-ewnjpg

13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

15 March 2020 11:33 AM

The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.

Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans

15 March 2020 10:08 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

