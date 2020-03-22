[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to address the nation on Sunday following several meetings about the coronavirus.

However, he's been locked in a meeting with the national command council dealing with Covid-19 that is expected to continue late into the night.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa has been discussing weighty matters with the council, including the socio-economic impact of the novel virus.

As of Saturday 21 March, a total of 240 South Africans have tested positive for the novel virus.

Last week Sunday, Ramaphosa declared the outbreak a state of national disaster and implemented stringent measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

Mthembu told journalists earlier on Sunday that there was a possibility that the president would have to postpone his address.

WATCH: Jackson Mthembu updates media on President's address

Update from Minister in the Presidency on NCC meeting #COVID19 https://t.co/B3vr9aFixD — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2020

This article has been updated.