Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

22 March 2020 8:07 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
ACDP
Kenneth Meshoe
COVID-19
Covid-19 testing
coronavirus in south afrca
The Presidency has welcomed the move.

Rev Kenneth Meshoe, leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), has been tested for the coronavirus, Covid-19.

He recently attended a religious event in the Free State which was also attended by five people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The event took place prior to the nationwide ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people.

On Tuesday, several days after the event, Meshoe met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and other political leaders in Parliament.

In a media statement, the Presidency has welcomed Meshoe’s adherence to the testing protocol and wishes him well as he awaits his results.

Meshoe, who has been asymptomatic, announced on Sunday that he had been tested.

Meanwhile, the Presidency says Ramaphosa remains in good health and sees no reasons to be tested at this time.


This article first appeared on 702 : ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19


22 March 2020 8:07 PM
by
