New app let's you check the correct price of your medicine

The South African pharmaceutical environment is highly regulated but the price difference can come in through different dispensing fees.

The MediPrice app lets you look for medicine prices in a fast, effective and convenient way.

It also includes medicine ingredients as well as information for your closest pharmacy.

MediPrice is free to use and free from ads. It's the project and brainchild of Michael Lukusa - who got the idea about a year ago.

