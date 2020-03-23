New app let's you check the correct price of your medicine
The South African pharmaceutical environment is highly regulated but the price difference can come in through different dispensing fees.
The MediPrice app lets you look for medicine prices in a fast, effective and convenient way.
It also includes medicine ingredients as well as information for your closest pharmacy.
MediPrice is free to use and free from ads. It's the project and brainchild of Michael Lukusa - who got the idea about a year ago.
The app lets you look up the retail and dispensing fees, as well as drug ingredients. Creator Michael Lukusa chats to Refilwe Molotos about the app details, available on Android and iOS. mediprice.net
