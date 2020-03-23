Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:38
Cooking at Home - Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Katy Rose - social media and digital content specialist at Food24.Com
Today at 13:45
Food - online grocery shopping and YeboFresh
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jessica Boonstra - Founder at Yebofresh
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk - Laws for home businesses
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman - Louw - Managing Director at SchoemanLaw Inc
Today at 14:40
Interview - Massimos Pizza still paying it forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Massimo Orione - Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout Bay
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Tony Cox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Cox - Acoustic Guitarist and Composer
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Melanie Verwoerd: My family got Covid-19: What we have learnt in the past week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist
Today at 15:40
City starts soap donation drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Radio reading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SA telescope engineers submerge computers in oil to protect them from the sweltering Karoo heat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Ratcliffe - Technical lead for scientific computing at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory
Today at 16:20
How this small business is looking for the silver lining amid COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toni-Lynne Monger - Owner of the Balanced Group
Today at 16:40
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 16:55
Corona-Karaoke with Zolani Mahola
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zolani Mahola - Musician
Today at 17:20
Labourwise - Coronavirus panic in the workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Human - Director at Labourwise
Today at 17:46
Open to calls, voice notes and reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people

23 March 2020 7:43 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid-19 symptoms
anosmia
British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has identified anosmia in persons with Covid-19 who present no other symptoms.

Recent evidence from major outbreak nations South Korea, China and Italy suggests that many patients with coronavirus may experience a loss of taste and smell without any other symptoms.

It is known as anosmia, and it appears young people are more likely to present with this loss of senses and no other symptoms.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has advised ENT's to advise anyone presenting with anosmia to self-isolate.

ENT specialist Dr Martin Vanlierde explains to Refilwe Moloto how this presents.

What has been identified is anosmia, by definition is a total loss of a sense of smell and has been identified in persons with Covid-19 infections.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

What happened was in Britain, they identified that 4 to 5 times the number of people who normally presented with anosmia have been presenting to the clinic. For some of them that is the only -19 symptom they develop.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

The problem is that anosmia at the moment is not an indication to be tested.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

In South Africa people to be tested need to be symptomatic, he adds.

They need to have either body pains, a cough or to be pyrexial (feverish), or to have travelled out of the country and have a high suspicion of developing this infection. Anosmia is not an indication to be tested.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

So it may well be that a lot of people who have the infection at a very level and are not getting acutely sick, could be picked up with the only symptom they have of anosmia.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

This has not been added to South Africa's Covid-19 symptom checklist. Vanlierde says anosmia is a very soft symptom and can be caused by any cough or cold of any origin.

Do we ask people to go and get tested on the basis of anosmia? The problem is our labs are already overflowing with people being tested - and there is no official announcement this is an official symptom to be tested for.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

He says at this stage there are not enough cases or literature to prove this and the announcement that came out of the British ENT society has not been confirmed by the British Medical Association.

But the highest incident of Covid-19 infection is in your nasopharynx and ENT specialists are being effected.

Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist

Listen to the interview below:


23 March 2020 7:43 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid-19 symptoms
anosmia

