Loss of smell may be a Covid-19 symptom in otherwise asymptomatic people
Recent evidence from major outbreak nations South Korea, China and Italy suggests that many patients with coronavirus may experience a loss of taste and smell without any other symptoms.
It is known as anosmia, and it appears young people are more likely to present with this loss of senses and no other symptoms.
The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology has advised ENT's to advise anyone presenting with anosmia to self-isolate.
ENT specialist Dr Martin Vanlierde explains to Refilwe Moloto how this presents.
What has been identified is anosmia, by definition is a total loss of a sense of smell and has been identified in persons with Covid-19 infections.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
What happened was in Britain, they identified that 4 to 5 times the number of people who normally presented with anosmia have been presenting to the clinic. For some of them that is the only -19 symptom they develop.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
The problem is that anosmia at the moment is not an indication to be tested.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
In South Africa people to be tested need to be symptomatic, he adds.
They need to have either body pains, a cough or to be pyrexial (feverish), or to have travelled out of the country and have a high suspicion of developing this infection. Anosmia is not an indication to be tested.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
So it may well be that a lot of people who have the infection at a very level and are not getting acutely sick, could be picked up with the only symptom they have of anosmia.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
This has not been added to South Africa's Covid-19 symptom checklist. Vanlierde says anosmia is a very soft symptom and can be caused by any cough or cold of any origin.
Do we ask people to go and get tested on the basis of anosmia? The problem is our labs are already overflowing with people being tested - and there is no official announcement this is an official symptom to be tested for.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
He says at this stage there are not enough cases or literature to prove this and the announcement that came out of the British ENT society has not been confirmed by the British Medical Association.
But the highest incident of Covid-19 infection is in your nasopharynx and ENT specialists are being effected.Dr Martin Vanlierde, ENT specialist
Listen to the interview below:
