'Trigger has happened, we are not disputing cancelled event claims'

Many events have been cancelled as a result of the measures put in place by government in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denise Hattingh of KEU Underwriting managers about the claims now being submitted from event organisers who had the foresight to take out an insurance policy to cover such an eventuality.

Hattingh says they have already met with all those insured claiming from their policies.

The next step for them is to submit their paperwork. So a lot of it is really going to depend on the insured and the submission of their paperwork to us. The trigger has happened so we are not disputing the claims. Denise Hattingh - KEU Underwriting managers

But now it is for them to show us under which section this claim has happened - whether it is expenses incurred or ticket refund. Denise Hattingh - KEU Underwriting managers

It takes time to go through that...but we want to make sure this takes as quickly as possible...We know there is a claim pending and we know there are third parties and suppliers in desperate need of this money. Denise Hattingh - KEU Underwriting managers

Listen to the interview below: