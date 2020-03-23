Sol Kerzner has left his footprint around the world - Moss Mashishi

Kerzner lost his battle to cancer on Saturday at his Leeukoppie family estate in Cape Town.

Mashishi, a business partner and friend, describes Kerzner as a colossal figure who transformed the world of tourism both locally and abroad.

When he was a teen, Mashishi's mother was a housekeeper at the Rand International Hotel (Southern Sun) owned by Kerzner.

Mashishi was an intern at the very same hotel where he first met Kerzner.

"We bumped into each other at the hotel lift and he said to me, 'Young man, work hard and you'll be something one day.'

Mashishi would later cross paths with Kerzner working on various hotel developments, including the One&Only Cape Town.

From hotels in Mauritius to the Bahamas, and even the Sun City Resort in the North West, Mashishi says Kerzner left an indelible mark on the industry.

"Wherever he went around the world, he did breathtaking things", Mashishi tells CapeTalk.

Sol was a colossal figure. Every time he walked in the room, his presence was felt immediately. Moss Mashishi, Chairman of the One&Only Cape Town

His mind intrigued me; how he cut through matters. His creative genius was just unbelievable. Moss Mashishi, Chairman of the One&Only Cape Town

He had an amazing creative mind, to create iconic sites and destinations in a way that nobody else could. Moss Mashishi, Chairman of the One&Only Cape Town

He had a large personality. If you look at the footprint that Sol has left around the world, he had an impact on the tourism industry globally. Moss Mashishi, Chairman of the One&Only Cape Town

