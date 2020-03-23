Small Business Development explains relief for SMMEs hit by Covid-19 fallout

Small businesses struggling in the wake of Covid-19 can apply for government assistance as of 24 March.

Refilwe Moloto finds out the details from Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Small Business Development Sarah Mokwebo.

She says on Thursday last week, the minister released a statement explaining what the government has planned for SMMEs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are two forms of government intervention she explains.

One is the Debt Relief Fund and the second is the Reliance or Business Growth Fund.

The Debt Relief Fund will provide relief for all SMMEs whether funded by the State or not, she says.

All SMMEs will be given a payment holiday and have their loans restructured...but need to show a link between Covid-19 and loss of income. Sarah Mokwebo, Chief of Staff - Ministry of Small Business Development

How much will be paid out?

At this stage, I cannot confirm or give a firm amount as there are still engagements in place with the minister and president and business representatives. Sarah Mokwebo, Chief of Staff - Ministry of Small Business Development

She says they are coming up with amounts for various sized categories and maximum amounts for each SMME.

It will go on a case-by-case basis and prioritise those who need it more. Sarah Mokwebo, Chief of Staff - Ministry of Small Business Development

She says they are also looking at industries such as tourism which is going to be hardest hit.

Listen to the interview below: