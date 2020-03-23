Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19
The Cape Town Together community action network is a collective of smaller, local neighbourhood initiatives making a positive contribution towards 'flattening the curve'.
Social activist Phumeza Mlungwana explains that Cape Town Together is coordinated through a Facebook page and various WhatsApp groups.
At least 40 community action networks (CANs) are working to volunteer, provide educational resources and hygiene materials in their areas.
From Rondebosch, to Hout Bay and Sea Point, different networks are doing their part in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Mlungwana says.
Civic organisations, individuals, businesses, schools and churches are invited to join the initiative. Visit the Cape Town Together Facebook page to get involved.
We want to encourage a lot of businesses to join the initiative at this point.Phumeza Mlungwana, social activist
The solution is in the communities. It is in us.Phumeza Mlungwana, social activist
We cannot avoid the seriousness of this virus. We have to act fast if we want to fight this.Phumeza Mlungwana, social activist
We cannot rely on the government alone. As community members and residents, we have to put our strengths together.Phumeza Mlungwana, social activist
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
