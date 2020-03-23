[WATCH] Italians clap nightly from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline
This video shows the gratitude and thank of millions of people in the Covid-19 stricken cities of Italy which has been so hard hit by the novel coronavirus.
Watch and listen to this moving video below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
